LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed the resolve to get 100 per cent enrolment of children in schools by the year 2018.

“The destination of progress and development will be achieved by imparting latest education to the youth,” the CM said during a meeting which discussed the measures taken to promote education and continuing educational programmes.

“Dur to our revolutionary measures, 100 per cent school enrolment target will achieved by 2018 and no child will remain deprived of education by then,” Shehbaz Sharif said, adding that attendance of teachers has increased due to the government efforts.

He further said that basic facilities have been provided in 52,000 schools by investing Rs40 billion while a sum of Rs16 billion has been spent for the reconstruction of dilapidated school buildings and construction of 36,000 new classrooms.

According to the CM, laboratories have been constructed in 6,000 schools. “More than 220,000 teachers have been recruited purely on merit and this year 80,000 more teachers will be recruited,” Shehbaz informed.

Morover, 14 Daanish Schools are imparting education to the students from poor families while financial assistance is being provided to the deserving students through Punjab Education Endowment Fund.

“Thousands of students have become doctors, engineers and bankers by getting scholarship from the PEEF,” the CM said.

Also, under the Khadam-e-Punjab Zawar-e-Taleem Program, a monthly scholarship of Rs1000 is being provided to girl students of matriculation in 16 districts. A sum of Rs4 billion is being spent every year on this project and 462,000 students are benefitting from this programme.

With the help of voucher scheme of Punjab Education Foundation, 220,000 girls and boys are getting free education while students get free books every year in government schools.

Shehbaz also said that 87,000 children working on brick kilns have been enrolled in schools and free books, bags, uniforms and monthly scholarship of Rs1000 is being provided to each student.

“We have provided solar lamps to 300,000 students,” the CM said, adding that the provincial government has also made a plan to run 20,000 schools deprived of electricity on solar power and this programme will be completed during the current year.

Besides that, the position holder students are being sent abroad to visit foreign universities and are also being given cash scholarships. “The exceptional feature of education programmes in Punjab is that students of all federating units have their due share in them,” he concluded.

Knowledge Park BoG expands

Punjab government has expanded the Board of Governors of Lahore Knowledge Park Company by including Dr Faisal Masood, Prof Zafar Iqbal Qureshi and Dr Kamran Shams as new members.

Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority MD Ali Bahadur Qazi has been assigned additional charge of the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

This step has been taken to make Lahore Knowledge Park Company more dynamic and vibrant, and to enable it implement the mega project spread over 852 acres at Dera Rakh Chahal land, adjacent to Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute, Bedian Road, more efficiently and the professionally.

The total expenditure to complete the proposed mega project of the Park has been estimated Rs100 billion which would be spent on this project in four phases within a period of three years.

The project has been envisaged to establish engineering, medical and ICT hub with 20 per cent equity from the government of Punjab in the shape of land and remaining 80 percent equity from the world acclaimed universities who would establish their sub-campuses in Lahore Knowledge Park.

Presiding over a meeting to review the progress on survey work according to the revised master plan of the Park, Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja directed the new CEO of and his fellow technical staff to initiate the civil works of basic road network, sewerage, boundary wall and other necessary infrastructure like construction of super market, central zone and public transport parking zone.

The meeting reviewed in detail the scope of work and timelines of various phases of Lahore Knowledge Park in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif in this connection.

So for, various renowned health universities and engineering universities from USA, Britain, Italy, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, Turkey and Germany have sent their letters of interest to establish their campuses in Lahore Knowledge Park.

Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority MD Ali Bahadur Qazi, Special Higher Education Secretary Tahir Yousaf, Additional Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Lahore Knowledge Park Company General Manager (HR) Farid Iqbal, Senior Manager (Corporate Affairs) Tayyaba Kamal, Senior Manager (Business Development) Asim Mushtaq, Senior Staff Members Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Rashid, Lt. Col. (R) Tariq Aman, Additional Secretary (Welfare) S&GAD Danish Afzaal and Additional Secretary (Transport) S&GAD Ashiq Hussain Olakh participated in the meeting.