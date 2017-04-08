LAHORE - Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan provided the beacon of hope, modernity and scientific approach and we have to establish educational institutions as a seat of learning and character building.

He was addressing a seminar organised by Pakistan Study Centre titled "Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and the Two Nation Theory" at Al Raazi Hall here on Friday.

Great grandson of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan Syed Muhammad Asadullah, Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof Dr Massarrat Abid, Chief Editor Daily Pakistan Mujeebur Rehman Shami, eminent columnist Qayum Nizami, Prof Dr Saadat Hassan Saeed, and Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla were the keynote speakers while a large number of faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that the spirit of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s message clearly guided us even today to put all our energies to make this nation the great.

He said that Sir Syed Ahmad Khan primarily focused on the character building of the youth. He was of the view that better educated youth with the strong personality characteristics could transform the destiny of a nation. He said that we should promote quality education and research culture in our educational institutions in the light of teachings of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. He said that a conducive environment for knowledge and education must prevail in the educational institutions.

Syed M Asadullah Khan explained Sir Syed’s vision about character building of the youth. He said that Sir Syed promoted interfaith harmony and unity at Aligarh and he also believed in the unity among various communities. He said that the youth of today’s Pakistan could adopt Syed Ahmad’s teachings and could become a successful Pakistanis.