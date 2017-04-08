LAHORE - A 22-year-old woman was shot in the head by her cousin for bringing shame to the family in a Batapur village on early Friday.

Police said it was an apparent case of honour killing. The killer managed to escape from the crime scene. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

The victim was identified as Asma, a resident of Dagraen Klan village located in the Batapur police precincts. Her cousin, Rafaqat, opened straight fire on the lady after a brief altercation at her house. The woman sustained a bullet in the head and died instantly.

The family told the police that Rafaqat killed Asma because she had facilitated her younger sister, who recently eloped with a man of the same locality. The alleged killer was at large till late Friday night. The police filed a murder case against the accused and were investigating the killing.

FEMALE DRIVER FLEES AFTER CRUSHING MAN

A man was crushed to death by a rashly driven car in North Cantonment police area on Friday, rescue workers said.

Police sources said the young female driver managed to escape from the crime scene. An eyewitness told the police that the road mishap took place because of rash-driving.

The man was trying to cross the road when a car hit him, all of a sudden. The victim died on the spot. A police official said that they were investigating the death. No arrest was made till late Friday.