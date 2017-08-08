LAHORE - Ayesha Ahad Malik, who claims to be wife of MNA Hamza Shahbaz, served a legal notice on Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on charges of defamation.

She served the notice on Monday through her counsel Advocate Ali Zia Bajwa, demanding that Rana Sanaullah take back his remarks and tender an unconditional apology. Otherwise, she said, she would move court against him.

The legal notice quoted the statement of Rana Sanaullah wherein he had called Ayesha’s character into question. He had said that Ayesha was making false claims about her marriage to Hamza for financial benefits.

Ayesha said she suffered a lot due to law minister’s remarks. She said that law minister’s remarks damaged her reputation. She demanded that Sanaullah pay her Rs200 million damages.

A couple of days ago, Ayesha had addressed a press conference along with PTI women leaders and strongly criticised the government for not making a committee to address her grievances. She had alleged that Hamza contracted marriage with her in 2010, but later refused to accept her as his wife. At the press conference, she said she would file a reference against Hamza this week and seek his disqualification as a member of the National Assembly.

In 2014, she had moved the Lahore High Court to stop Hamza from contracting marriage with Dr Rabia and claimed to be his wife. She had said that Hamza was bound to take permission from her for his second marriage because she was his first wife. However, the case was dismissed for non-prosecution.