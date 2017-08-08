LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that records of national development have been set under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

The chief minister said the incumbent government had made a substantial progress in different fields, including education, health, economy, infrastructure and energy. The development projects completed in the tenure of Nawaz Sharif are an example of transparency, quality and speed, he said. Nawaz Sharif became prime minister through the power of vote and ruled the hearts of the masses, he said. “Nawaz Sharif is the popular leader even today and will remain popular forever. The critics should look at the condition of their province before making any comment. It is in the knowledge of the critics that Punjab is far ahead in terms of performance. The defeated political elements will have to reap tomorrow what they are sowing today,” the chief minister said here in a statement.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always given precedence to national interest and adopted a positive approach in politics. “Speedy development of the country and welfare of people is the agenda of the PML-N. It is important to note that PML-N has set a record of completing development projects with speed and transparency. On the other side, the political opponents have set records of falsehood and baseless allegations,” he said, adding that some defeated political elements were bent upon derailing the development process in the country. He advised the elements involved in the politics of falsehood and hypocrisy to stop dreaming of coming into power through shortcuts. He said that people had reposed their trust in the PML-N and “we shall fulfill their hopes. We shall make the country even better as every step of our life is meant for the public welfare.” He said that people had shown mirror to the elements involved in the negative politics. The politicians responsible for sit-ins and lockdowns hatched a conspiracy to obstruct the development process and damaged the country by wasting precious time of the nation, he said. The politicians giving their personal interest priority over the national interest were playing with the destiny of the country.

Shehbaz said that negative-minded politicians should understand that politics was the name of public service, adding that negative style of politics of the sit-in party was equal to enmity with the nation. These defeated elements have hatched conspiracies to derail the national development process many times and have altogether forgotten the national interest, he said, adding that politicians obstructing the process of prosperity of the poor people could not be well wishers of the country. He said the nation had already rejected such anarchic politics and shall bury such negative politics in future. He said that a positive change would not come through hollow sloganeering. He said the sit-in party had ruined the province where they were given the mandate of public service. He said that corrupt as well as sit-in elements should understand the realities and stop playing with the destiny of the country. He said that people had rejected such corrupt elements and they shall be defeated in the future too.

MESSAGE ON SENIOR CITIZENS DAY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that senior citizens enjoy an important status in the society, as they are symbol of pride and honour for all.

“Therefore, taking care of them and adopting a kind attitude towards them is our prime responsibility,” the chief minister said in his message on the eve of International Day of Senior Citizens. He said the purpose of celebration of this day was to educate the youth about needs and problems of senior citizens. He said this day highlighted the importance of rights of the elderly. “As a nation, we should honour their services for the collective well-being of the family, society as well as the country. The senior citizens are our societal asset and we should not take them as a burden. The protection of rights of the senior citizens is part of the constitution of Pakistan and their respect is an integral part of societal norms,” he said. He pointed out that Islam gives us the lesson of respecting the elderly. He said that welfare of the senior citizens and protection of their rights was part of ruling party’s priorities. He said that resources were being utilised for solution of problems facing the elderly people. He said that efforts of organisations working for solution of problems of senior citizens were commendable. He paid tributes to the organisations working for the rights of senior citizens. “We should make a commitment that effective measures would be adopted to save the senior citizens from any sense of deprivation,” he concluded.