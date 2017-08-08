LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the supremacy of the law in the country must be ensured and the situation of a clash of the state institutions must be avoided.

Addressing the JI’s Planning Committee at Mansoora on Monday, the senator said that the ruling party did not accept the Supreme Court judgment in the Panama leaks case by heart.

The former prime minister, the interim PM and his cabinet still have misgivings and want to mislead the masses as well, he added.

Siraj further said that Nawaz Sharif was creating problems for the interim government in his bid to gain public sympathy. “Unless and until the accountability network is expanded to cover around 430 persons listed in the Panama leaks, Nawaz Sharif and the new federal cabinet will have the opportunity to create doubts in the public mind,” he said while sharing his thoughts.

Therefore, he stressed, it was imperative to carry the Panama leaks issue to its logical end. “The cases of mega corruption of the past and the present governments should be opened and those plundering public wealth be hauled up.”

The JI amir said that an incomplete accountability process would disappoint the masses and the efforts to wipe out corruption would have a huge setback.