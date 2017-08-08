Indian atrocities in Kashmir

must stop, says Shujaat

LAHORE: British Labour Party member and Shadow Secretary of State and head of Labour Party election campaign Andrew Gywnne, Member European Parliament Wajid Khan and Asim Rashid of Manchester called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence on Monday. On this occasion, Ch Shafaat Hussain, Wahab Rafiq and Rasheed Yaqub were also present. The Chaudharys emphatically said that the world community and human rights organisations should take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and take immediate steps to get these stopped. The PML-Q leaders also called for further closeness and improvement in Pak-Britain relations.–NNI

Traffic awareness lectures

LAHORE: The City Traffic Police on Monday organised awareness lectures for drivers at various places of the city to sensitise them to road precautionary measures. The CTP teams delivered lectures at National Insurance Company, fuel stations in Cantt, Transport Company Niazi Stand, wagon stands from Lahore to Pattoki, Awan Town, Tractor-trolley stand at Multan Road, new truck stand Shera Kot, and other places in the city. Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad on the occasion said that it was not necessary to always issue challan tickets on minor violations, since the people could be convinced to observe traffic rules through effective awareness about road safety measures. –APP

Seminar on Pak-Lanka ties

LAHORE: The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) hosted a seminar on Pakistan-Sri Lanka relations at the main auditorium on Monday. Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi presided over the seminar, while Saman Ratnaike from the Sri Lankan High Commission was the chief guest. Iranian Cultural Centre Director Razai Fard, Iranian diplomats, faculty members and students also attended the seminar. Ratnaike, addressing the gathering, congratulated Pakistanis on the 70th Independence Day. He said there were a lot of opportunities to enhance relations between the two countries in the field of education and culture. –Staff Reporter

He said that Sri Lankan higher education institutions allocated a number of scholarships for Pakistani students and the Lankan Air Lines was going to start direct flights to Lahore. He praised Pakistan for cooperating with Sri Lanka in various sectors. Dr Uzma Qureshi thanked the Sri Lankan and Iranian diplomats for attending the seminar. –Staff Reporter

Also, Ratnaike inaugurated a poster exhibition where culture of both countries was elaborated. The event was also attended by Razai Fard. Senior faculty members and officials from information department attended the event. On this occasion, students performed on stage to highlight the culture of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. National songs and anthems of both countries were also sung on the occasion.

Saman Roy, Punjab additional secretary for information and culture and alumni of LCWU, shared her views. Special students and students from Performing Arts Society of LCWU sang and performed on national songs of both countries.