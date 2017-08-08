LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notice to the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan for laying off three officials including a physcially challenged man from their services at its Lahore office.

Justice Mudassir Khalid Abbasi took up the petition moved by Ali Raza, Faheem Naseem and Asghar Ali. The petitioners’ counsel, Sheraz Zaka argued that the ministry appointed them as Naib Qasid and security guards with the office of Administrator Jammu & Kashmir State Property, Lahore, in February last year.

The lawyer said his clients were also regularised but had been laid off and made redundant from the office of Jammu & Kashmir State Property without any prior notice. The counsel told the court that no speaking order was issued to stop them from working.

He submitted that Ali Raza was a poor and needy citizen and was suffering with disability but he was dismissed by the ministry.

He requested the court to order the authorities to allow them to perform their services.

Justice Abbasi observed that when the petitioner, suffering with disability, was regularised along with others then how he could he be laid off from the department without any prior notice or hearing. The judge issued notice to the ministry and adjourned the hearing until August 16.