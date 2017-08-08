LAHORE - A writ petition on Monday was filed before the Lahore High Court against alleged privatisation of Quaid-i-Azam Solar Power Project. Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, a local citizen, filed the petition submitting that the Punjab government was going to privatise the solar power plant in Bhikki without approval from the provincial cabinet.

The petitioner said that experts suggested the government not to privatise the plant and sell its shares in open market instead. But, he added, the government was carrying out privatisation of the project.

Naqvi requested the court to bar the government from privatising the power plant otherwise the national exchequer would face a loss of billions of rupees.