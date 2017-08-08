LAHORE - Japan has handed over latest machinery and equipment worth Rs100 million yen to the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for upgradation of Government College of Technology, Faisalabad.

Addressing a meeting for regarding review of projects between Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and TEVTA on Monday, Chairman Irfan Qaiser said that GCT Faisalabad is being converted into Center of Excellence with the collaboration with JICA. In this regard, JICA has provided latest and up-to-date machinery and equipment for the upgradation of the college’s labs.

He added that JICA will also upgrade further 13 institutes of TEVTA as per the collaboration. He further vowed that the collaboration with JICA will not only limit to upgradation but Japanese master trainers are also working with Pakistani industries to upgrade TEVTA’s syllabi as per industry’s demands.

He also observed that JICA’s master trainers are already providing training to Pakistani teachers. “JICA’s cooperation in this regard is really commendable,” Irfan added.