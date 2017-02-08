LAHORE: Funeral prayer of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Secretary Nawazish Ali was held at GOR II yesterday.

He will be laid to rest in his hometown Khanewal. He was expired due to cardiac arrest.

Chief Secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed, ACS Shumail Khwaja, administrative secretaries, chairman CMIT, politicians, employees of Civil Secretariat, Auqaf department and a large number of employees attended the funeral. Religious scholars were also present. Nawazish Ali remained DCO TT Singh. –Staff Reporter