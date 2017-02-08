LAHORE - A teenage boy shot dead a murder suspect close to the sessions’ court in Islampura police area early yesterday.

The 15-year-old gunman, identified as Hamza, was arrested by police from the crime scene. Officers also seized a pistol from his possession.

Amir Fiaz, a resident of Gulshan-e-Ravi, was going to appear before a court for the murder of Kashif, alias Kali, when Hamza ambushed him. Reportely, Kashif had adopted Hamza. The boy took out a pistol as Amir was arriving in the court and killed him.

The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The fatal shooting triggered panic among the people visiting the courts during rush hours. Many lawyers were also present in the court premises when the shooting began. Some police officers rushed to the crime scene and arrested the boy who courted arrest soon after the killing.

Police investigators say the deceased was nominated as an accused in the killing of Kashif alias Kala. Amir was on pre-arrest bail. On the day of incident, he was going to appear before a judge when he was targeted and killed outside the court, a police officer said.

The teenage killer was shifted to the lock-up of Islampura police station. The police also filed a murder case under section 302 of the PPC against him. Further investigations were underway.

Two ISIS members arrested

Two members of the self-styled terror group, Islamic State or Daesh, were arrested as counter terror operatives raided a place near the Quaid-e-Azam Interchange on the Ring Road. A spokesman for the Punjab’s counter terrorism department yesterday said that both the terrorists had planned to leave for Syria after carrying out terror attacks in Lahore. “They were planning to attack personnel of a sensitive agency in Lahore,” the spokesman said.

A team of Lahore CTD raided the hide out after receiving an intelligence input. The arrested terrorists were identified by police as Qari Ahmad and Muhammad Israr Shafiq. The raiding party also seized an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) and Hand Grenades from their possession along with Daesh motivation literature.

The suspects were shifted to an unknown facility for further interrogation. A case was also registered with the Lahore CTD police station.