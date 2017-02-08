Two alleged terrorists were apprehended on early Wednesday morning, confirmed Counterterrorism department.

A CTD spokesperson said that in a raid at Quaid e Azam interchange ring road, police arrested two members affiliated with a proscribed organisation, Qari Ahmed and Israr Shafiq, further adding that the two said terrorists were planning to flee Syria after attacking an intelligence agency centre. Explosives, hand grenades and banned literature were recovered from them.

A case has been registered against the terrorists and for further investigations, they have been shifted to an undisclosed location.