LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday directed the administration of Bahauddin Zakarya University Lahore campus to issue degrees to students who passed their examinations at the campus.

A LHC full bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the order while hearing a number of petitions filed by the students challenging non-recognition of their degrees and admission at the varsity.

The bench expressed dismay over non-enrollment of current students as well as not preparing strong reference against the real perpetrators of the illegality that took place at the sub-campus of BZU Lahore.

NAB Chairman Qamaruz Zaman, Prosecutor General Waqar Qadeer Dar, Punjab Advocate General Shakilur Rehman Khan and Provincial Minister Zaeem Hussain Qadri also attended hearing of the case.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor general claimed that 11 suspects involved in the scam were not taken into custody on a stay order issued by a single bench of the high court. But he could not convince the court as to why the stay order was not challenged by the NAB.

The bench, however, observed that the university’s registrar would be changed if the grievances of the students were not addressed. The bench directed the Advocate General to ensure compliance with the court orders and remove reservations of the students. The court would resume hearing by Feb 13.