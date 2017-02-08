LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday maintained objection of the registrar office and dismissed the petition challenging detention of Jamatud Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed.

Justice Erum Sajjad Gull passed the order on petition moved by lawyer Sarfraz Hussain through his counsel Advocate AK Dogar. The registrar office had earlier objected to the petition that notification of Hafiz Saeed’s detention had not been annexed.

The petitioner had submitted that Hafiz Saeed was detained under United Nations’ resolution of 2008. The petitioner said 1948’s resolution of the UN regarding referendum in Held-Kashmir was not implemented while the person who raised voice for Kashmir was detained under the same organization’s resolution.

It was big contradiction while detention of Hafiz Saeed as being citizen of Pakistan was violation of the Constitution, 1973. He prayed to the court to order recovery of Hafiz Saeed from an alleged illegal detention and order his release.