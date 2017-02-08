LAHORE - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Mining Engineering Department, University of Engineering and Technology Lahore and Geo-Mineral Associates to “Review and Analysis of Coal Mine Support System of Punjab, Pakistan.’’

The MoU was signed by Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Chairman Department of Mining Engineering Department UET Lahore and Engr Muhammad Khalid Pervaiz, Chairman, Pakistan Mines Owner Association. Engr Rashid ul Qamar Khan Managing Partner GMA, Engr Mansoor Iqbal, Engr Zaka Emad and other faculty members of Mining Engineering Department were also present.

This partnership focuses on identifying malfunctioning in support system of mines in Punjab and presenting solutions to them. Engr Muhammad Khalid Pervaiz Managing Partner Geo-Mineral Associates extended his strong support for betterment of research facilities and ensuring a good cooperation between academia and industry. Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that this MoU is a step to improve the industry academia relationship and will help to promote safe mining practices in the province.