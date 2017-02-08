LAHORE - President, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday warned the government to mend its ways, otherwise PPP would resort to protest against it.

Addressing a press conference, Kaira strongly condemned the attack on his party leader Shaukat Basra, saying that that PPP know how to face oppression.

He claimed that PML-N had formed its wings in judiciary, media, and bureaucracy. He added that police and government machinery were dancing to the tune of the government.

Secretary General Chaudhry Manzoor said that the government had a dictatorial mindset. He said that PML-N had converted into “Khoon League” in Punjab.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has also blamed the attack on the Punjab government. In a statement, he said the PPP holds Shehbaz Sharif responsible for the attack and demands immediate arrest of the culprits to bring them to justice. “On the face, it seems that the remnants of Zia (ul Haq) in South Punjab backed by the Gullo butts (hooligans) nurtured and sustained by the Punjab chief minister for advancing his political agenda are responsible for the attack,” he said. He added: “If the murderers of party activist Imtiaz Haider and those behind the pre-meditated attack are not arrested immediately the PPP will hold the Punjab CM responsible and proceed accordingly”. Zardari said that Basra was attacked as he planned to join the local people in their protest against police excesses and brutalities at the behest of some influential people of the area. Earlier, Basra also held a news conference highlighting how the police had become a “pawn” in the hands of political masters and demanded withdrawal of politically motivated cases against the innocent people.

On Monday, PA to PPP South Punjab general secretary Shaukat Basra was killed and he along with two others got critically injured in what is being described as political vendetta-cum-business clash. The police said that the incident occurred during a protest rally in the precincts of Haroonabad City Police.

The cops said the exchange of fire took place between supporters of the PPP and PML-Z. According to local political circles and police, PPP leader Shaukat Basra staged a protest rally against his rival political group PML-Z (also a known business group). Basra and his supporters alleged that the rival “Vital group” had got lodged fake FIR No 63/17, U/S 418/420, 468/469, 472/482, 483/485, 486/489 against Muhammad Bilal and his two companions (supporters of Basra’s group). Mr Basra had declared it a political victimisation and had announced protest against the “political vendetta.” On Monday, the PPP stalwart was leading a protest rally near “Vital Group Head Office” when supporters of the rival group allegedly opened fire on the protesters. Resultantly Imtiaz Haider, personal assistant to Shaukat Basra was killed while Basra and his two supporters sustained injuries.