LAHORE - Students of public institutes will soon receive online lectures of educationists from different countries, the Punjab government decided yesterday.

Presiding over a meeting, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said these lecturers of foreign professors will greatly help in modernising and standardising education in government universities and colleges, besides development on various aspects of Lahore Knowledge Park.

He directed the officials to finalise and implement a program immediately. “A pilot project of online lecturers of foreign professor should be launched forthwith and later it will be expanded,” Shehbaz ordered and added that practical recommendation should be put forward for this program as the government is committed to providing the best education facilities to students.

The CM further said that promotion of research culture is drastically needed and for this purpose solid recommendations should be presented. “We have to move forward with individuality and innovation and leave aside traditional methods.

“We have to work jointly to bring our education standards at a par with the international level and we need to work with professional approach for this purpose,” he added.

During the meeting, the CM informed that renowned educational institutions have expressed interest in setting up their campuses in the Lahore Knowledge Park.

“Punjab government is establishing the Information Technology University in the Lahore Knowledge Park and this project will be completed by the start of 2018,” he added.

DrAttaurRehman, chairman Academic Committee of Lahore Knowledge Park, briefed the meeting on development made on various matter of Park. Two renowned educational institutions have expressed interest in the setting up campuses at the park, while a French university also wants to establish campus, he told the meeting.

CPEC SECURITY

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the steps taken for the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Commandant Special Security Division (SSD) Maj Gen Abid Rafique called on the chief minister yesterday and informed him about security arrangements of CPEC projects. The chief minister expressed satisfaction over security arrangements of SSD.

They reiterated their resolve to ensure foolproof security of CPEC projects. Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that the CPEC is proving to be the game-changer for Pakistan and China is making huge investment of $50 billion under the CPEC. “CPEC is our collective destination and it will benefit the whole nation.”Laudingh the magnificent progress being registered on the CPEC due to collective measures of the political and military leadership, Shehbaz said that the SSD has taken measures in an effective manner for the Corridor’s security. He also praised SSD Commandant Maj Gen Abid Rafique and his team.

“We will have to move forward with excellent coordination in order to achieve the joint objective of this mega development,” the CM urged, adding that the Punjab government has also established the Special Protection Unit for the security of CPEC projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen Abid Rafique said the security of CPEC is in safe hands. “We are working jointly for the completion of projects,” he added.

Punjab Anti-Terrorism Minister Col (r) Muhammad Ayub, Interior Secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman, Additional Inspector General Police (Operations) Arif Nawaz, Brigadier Commander Special Security Division Brigadier Waseem, Brigadier Maqbool, and senior civilian and military officials were also present on the occasion.