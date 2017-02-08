LAHORE - National Highways and Motorway Police Central Zone have started a road safety campaign to ensure proper briefing and enforcement against vehicles with week tyres.

N-5 Central DIG Mirza Faran Baig has directed the Mobile Education Unit as well as patrol officers of central zone to take effective measure against the vehicles with weak tyres as they are a potential threat to safety of road users.

The DIG further directed the officers to especially focus on public service vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers.

The officers were asked to use tread gauge to check old and worn out tyres, brief the drivers not to use worn out tyres, replace tyres if its tread is less than 1.6 mm, keep recommended air pressure in tyres, keep useable spare wheel and tools and get periodic wheel balancing and alignment.

Baig directed all the DSPs to personally monitor the campaign in their respective beat areas to make it more effective and result oriented.