Today

31sth Annual Exhibition of Art 2017

Artists’ Association of Punjab is organizing their 31st Annual exhibition of painting, prints, sculptures, graphic arts and installations 2017 at Alhamra, Art Gallery.

Iqbal's Philosophy And

Today's Pakistan

Forman Education Society is organizing a lecture on "Iqbal's Philosophy and today's Pakistan" on 8th February 2017 in S-009 from 12:30 - 2:00 pm. Guest Speaker Iqbal Salahuddin.

TOMORROW

ComicCon Lahore

Nexus Events & PR presents ComicCon Lahore 2016 welcomes you the biggest geek convention of Pakistan. This year ComicCon Lahore will be featuring a host of activities for enthusiast across all genre including comics, anime, video games, movies, TV series and much more on Thursday at 10 AM to 9 PM at Faletti's Hotel 24 – Egerton Road.

IN COMING DAYS

Exhibition

A solo exhibition of paintings by Bilal Ashraf Butt will be kicked off from February 10 to February 16 at 4:30 PM to Feb 16 at 8 PM , Hamail Art Galleries, 67 C-1, Off MM Alam Road Opp. KFC Gulberg III.

Cholistan Jeep Rally 2017

Cholistan Desert Adventure, a 2 days tour to Cholistan Jeep Rally from 10 to 12 Febraury, 2017. Bahawalpur, Noor Mahal, Derawar Fort, jeep rally, fireworks, live folk musical night contact for further queries at 0322-7610424,(whatsapp). Contact information: 0332-3335544, 0322-7610424, 0332-0340736, MPTS office: 042-35842105 (11am to 8pm)

Lahore Eat

Biggest food festival of Lahore, Lahore Eat 2017, idea of creating a common platform for people who love food. From the 17th to 19th of February 2017, Jilani Park will transform into a foodie wonderland for 3 days of eating, drinking and entertainment.

Mystic Music Sufi Festival 2017

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop is coming up with another Mystic Music Festival. The Mystic Music Sufi Festival we pay homage to this simple belief by celebrating the diversity. Sufi festival has staged some of the most remarkable collaborations and performances to ever have graced the stages of Pakistan. With this dynamic history in view we now begin the journey of creating the magic of the 15th Mystic Music Sufi Festival from February 11 to February 12, 2017 at Alhamra Cultural Complex.

Lahore Readers Club

Lahore Readers Club monthly session will hold a discussion on a book 'Hold Everything Dear' by John Berger on Sunday, 26th February at 12:30 PM at Books n Beans (N-52-53, Main Gurumangat Road, Gulberg II

Lahore Pets Carnival

Lahore Pets Carnival brings you to exhibit your pet dogs and cats on Sunday from 11 AM - 5 PM at Model Town Whites Cricket Club/Academy at E/F Block Model Town.