LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says he always found the PPP leaders inside the Parliament saving and speaking for the protection and continuation of the democracy.

“I am not concerned with the PPP what its leaders say outside the parliament but I know this party always protected democracy in the Parliament,” the speaker told the media at Ittefaq Hospital yesterday after he inquired about the health of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman who underwent a surgery three days ago.

The speaker’s statement comes at a time when the Pakistan People’s Party is pressing the government for accepting its four points and has announced to launch a democratic ‘long march’ wherein former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP co-chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have announced to contest for the National Assembly seats. The PPP leadership plans to give a tough time to the treasury on the floor of the House. Bilawal has also threatened the government to send it packing before it completes the tenure in 2018.

Responding to the media queries, Ayaz applauded the PPP’s conduct in the Parliament and said the opposition party has always talked of democracy and completion of the tenure of the sitting government.

To a question on the PPP and the PTI protest during the last NA session and apprehensions on their part to repeat the protest next time, the PML-N leader said the assembly’s advisory committee would decide on this score at the time of setting agenda for proceedings of the session. However, he warned, he would not allow anyone to violate what the Business advisory committee decided prior to the session.

In the backdrop of Panama papers revelations, the PPP has passed a bill on the accountability in the Senate to enable probe into the Panama scam while the PML-N has also carried a separate bill on the same subject in the National Assembly. Both the bills are awaiting approval from the other forum in line with the bicameral system of legislation and in case they failed to get through in the second round, the joint sitting of the parliament has to vote on the same.

About Panama probe, Ayaz Sadiq said the matter is subjudice and the court has taken up day to day hearing of the case as such no one should say such which goes to influence the court.

He further said the bipartisan parliamentary committee, consisting of the members of the National Assembly and the Senate, will be held on January 11 to discuss the rules and procedures for accountability. “The representatives of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the other probe agencies will also join the meeting which will review and improve the accountability bill of the government,” he added.

On the bill passed by PPP in the Senate, he said this bill will also be referred to the Committee when presented before the NA.

To another question, he stated a member absent in the House for 40 consecutive days gets de-seated. However he maintained he does not like any member getting de-seated after the people mandated him to the assembly. “The members are democratic people so they are expected to behave according to the democratic character however if anyone does not, it is between him and his electorate,” he remarked.

To a question on the upcoming budgets, he said the next budget will be presented by the PML-N government; however an interesting situation faced the budget 2018-19 when May 2018 (a month before the budget) is the election time. Ayaz said the question needs to be addressed whether the outgoing government will prepare the budget before leaving or any other way will be adopted.