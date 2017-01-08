LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar would hear cases at Lahore registry of the Supreme Court for first two days of the week commencing from January 9.

Bench–I, comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Umar Ata Bandia, would take up suo motu notices of child-abduction, high rise buildings and other cases while Bench-II, comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, would hear cases at Lahore registry during the whole week.