LAHORE - To bid farewell to FBR Chairman Nisar Mohammad Khan, who is going to retire this month, Chief Collector Customs (Central) Samira Nazir Siddiqui and officers of Pakistan Customs Service (Central Region) arranged a farewell luncheon at Custom House Lahore yesterday.

Nasir Masroor Ahmad, Member (Customs) FBR, also graced the occasion with his presence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Samaira Nazir paid rich tribute to Nisar Mohammad for his valuable services rendered to the department. She also praised the leadership and professional excellence displayed by the FBR chairman during his tenure and specifically lauded his role in achieving the revenue target of above three trillion rupees for the first time in the history of FBR.

Nisar, while speaking on the occasion, shared his experiences during his 32-year-long career in civil service. He stressed upon the young officers to infuse in them the qualities of hard work, dedication and service to the country

A large number of retired and serving officers participated in the reception.