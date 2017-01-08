LAHORE - The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has so far taken no action against its officials blamed for letting 30,000 litres of substandard liquor go on sale.

On December 30, the Excise authorities took notice of the incident and suspended the D-2 licence of Premier Industrial Chemical Manufacturing Pvt Ltd - 9-kilometre from Lahore on Sheikhupura Road.

As per police record, the said liquor was owned and being transported by above mentioned firm to different godowns for sale and human consumption.

All this happened amid the presence of E&T permanent staff, deputed for monitoring purpose at such firms holding D-2 license. The Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Sheikhupura, Excise inspector and two constables were also performing monitoring duty at the factory. Now the question arises that how such big consignment got released by the industry management.

Following the issue, the Punjab E&T director general formed a team that visited the distillery. During the inspection, the team pointed out a number of discrepancies/irregularities to the distillery’s management.

The E&T team also probed into a case lodged at Shafiqabqad Police Station, Lahore under section 3 and 4 of the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979, and sent a notice to the distillery for manufacturing substandard liquor.

Sources in Excise department said that industry management was trying to get clean chit from police concerned wherein police would say that Premier Chemical Industries has nothing to do with seized liquor.

When contacted, Additional Director General and spokesman for the department, Masud-ul-Haq said that inquiry against excise staff would be started after finalisation of ongoing inquiry into the issue.