LAHORE - The Punjab government is constructing a school in Gwadar, in order to provide quality education to the children of Balochistan, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said yesterday.

Presiding over a meeting which reviewed the progress of Khadim-e-Punjab Bahria Model School and College Gwadar Project, the chief minister said this project would help promote interprovincial harmony. “Children of Gwadar are bright future of Pakistan and a high standard educational institution is being set up for educating the children of Gwadar,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that the Punjab government has included children of all the four provinces, and Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir in its educational programmes.

Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Pakistan Marine Academy Karachi Commandant Commodore Akbar Naqi, Schools Education secretary and other officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the chief minister reviewed different steps regarding improvement of provision of public health facilities in the province. During the meeting, he gave approval to buy 14 mobile health units.

Six mobile health units are already playing important role in providing quality healthcare services to the people living in remote areas of south Punjab. Now, 14 additional mobile health units will provide medical facilities to the people of south Punjab.

Shehbaz said that provision of quality healthcare services to the people is their top priority and in this regard, all out resources are being utilised. “The Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive programme for improving healthcare facilities in south Punjab and these mobile units would help provide quality healthcare services to the people of south Punjab at their doorstep,” he added.

He directed that procurement cell should be run under institutional mechanism in health department.

Provincial Health Minister Kh Salman Rafique, additional chief secretary, Specialized and Medical Education secretary, Primary and Secondary Health secretary and other officials concerned attended the meeting while Provincial Minister Kh Imran Nazir participated in the meeting through video link from Okara.

RS30M FOR ARTISTS’ WELFARE

Also yesterday, CM Shahbaz accorded approval to increase Artist Welfare Support Fund to the tune of thirty million rupees. After this, the volume of Artist Welfare Support Fund will increase from Rs20m to Rs50m.

Shehbaz Sharif said that increase in Artist Welfare Support Funds has been made to lessen the financial difficulties of needy artists as welfare and look after of the artistes promoting different arts. The process of financial support to genuine artists will be continued in future as well, he added.

He directed the information secretary to spend this money for the welfare of only genuine and deserving artists.

RS1B MORE FOR SPORTS

Separately, while presiding over first meeting of general body of Sports Board Punjab, the CM announced addition of one billion rupees in Sports Endowment Fund, With this increase, the volume of the fund will reach Rs1.40b.

The CM also accorded approval to constitution of Project Management Unit for developing playgrounds throughout the province and Hanif Abbasi will be its head. The meeting also gave approval to the decision of holding Khadim-e-Punjab Sports Competitions and launching Khadim-e-Punjab Sports Talent Hunt Programme.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that increase in Sports Endowment Fund will help promote sports and monthly stipends will be given to the players, winning laurels for Pakistan in different sports, from the income of this fund.

“Empowering the youth is our responsibility and the youth will be empowered with more investment on them,” he added.

He further said that new talent will be brought forward in consultation with ex-players. Shehbaz Sharif said that 66 playgrounds of the province will be developed during current year out of which, 42 grounds will be reserved for cricket.

He also directed that a sports academy should be established in the province.

Further directing to constitute subcommittees for forwarding sports programmes in a comprehensive manner, Shehbaz Sharif said that expert players of relevant sports should be included in these committees. “These committees will suggest short, medium and long term steps,” he added.

The Sports secretary and the Punjab Sports Board DG gave briefing regarding steps being taken in connection with promotion of sports activities.

Provincial ministers Jahangir Khanzada, Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Adviser Dr Umer Saif, MNA Shiza Fatima Khawaja, IGP Mushtaq Sukhera, Punjab Sports Board vice-chairman Hanif Abbasi, MPA Mian Muhammad Munir, prominent players Intikhab Alam, Kh Junaid Aslam, Awais Akbar, and senior officers were also present on the occasion.