LAHORE - PML-N lawmaker from Toba Tek Singh, Col (r) Sardar Mohammad Ayub Khan has been appointed Punjab Minister for Anti-terrorism.

After approval by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a notification to the effect of appointing Sardar Ayub as minister was issued yesterday.

Khan, who was voted to the Assembly from PP-87, belongs to a political family of TT Singh. His father Sardar Mohammad Murad Khan was a member of the Punjab Assembly from 1985 to 1990 while his brother Sardar Mohammad Masood Khan was a part of the Punjab Assembly (1996-1999).

He also performed as Parliamentary Secretary for Environment in the Punjab Assembly from 2008 to 2013.

With the induction of a new minister the total strength of the Punjab Cabinet stands at 33.

Previously, the Ministry of Anti-terrorism was never introduced in Punjab or any other province and at the level of the centre. Political observers hope that this now portfolio will largely help counter not only terrorism but also address factors which facilitate terrorism and promote extremist sentiments in the province which are required to be crushed badly under the National Action Plan (NAP).