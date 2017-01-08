LAHORE - Parts of the country received rainfall of varying intensities with snowfall over the hills yesterday, increasing chill in weather by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred at scattered places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Kashmir.

Scattered rains, snowfall over the hills and continuously blowing winds caused decrease in temperature, increasing the intensity of prevailing cold wave.

Kalat remained the coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 08 degree Celsius below the freezing point.

Minimum temperature in Parachinar and Gupis was recorded -05c, Skardu, Quetta, Astore and Dalbandin -04c, Bagrote, Kalam and Dir -03c, Drosh, Malamjabba, Hunza and Murree -02c.

In Lahore, cloud cover, light rain and continuously blowing winds caused decrease in temperature during the day and at night, increasing chill in weather.

Large scale gas load shedding and low pressure added to the woes of cold stricken people. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for their families.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 17C and 10C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 69 per cent.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly trough is present over northern area of the country.

The local meteorological department has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.

Islamabad received 29mm rain, Rawalpindi 27mm, Malam Jabba 24mm, Dir 23mm, Rawalakot 22mm, Kotli, Muzaffarabad and Garidupata 20mm each, Lower Dir 16mm, Mirkhani and Murree 12mm each, Bhakkar and Balakot 11mm each, Gujrat and Saidu Sharif 10mm each, Kohat 09mm, Sialkot 08mm, Layyah and Kakul 07mm each, Drosh 05mm, Chakwal and Noorpurthal 04mm each, Pattan and Kalam 03mm each, Cherat and Joharabad 02mm each.

Snowfall (inch): Malam Jabba 08, Kalam, Rawalakot 06, Murree 05, Skardu and Astore 01 each.