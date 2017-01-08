Lahore - The News Coordination Editor Rauf Shaikh passed away Saturday night. He was 59.

He suffered respiratory problem as he entered the office. His condition deteriorated while being shifted to the Services Hospital where he breathed his last. Rauf started his journalistic career from Pakistan Times in the early 1980s. Later, he worked for The Nation. He had been working for The News since its launch in 1991. His funeral will be held today at 11am at 88 D-III Sardar Street near Sardar School Gharhi Shahu.