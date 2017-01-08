LAHORE - Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab has extended timing for MRI tests at Radiology Department of Lahore General Hospital till midnight.

Previously, MRI tests were conducted till 8pm. As per the government policy, the LGH would continue to provide free MRI tests facilities to the poor patients, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said yesterday.

200 nurses join Sheikh Zayed Hospital

The Sheikh Zayed Hospital yesterday issued appointment letters to 200 nurses recruited for providing healthcare facilities at different wards established at the second floor.

As per the administration, all the necessary procedure including advertisement in newspapers and interview of short listed candidates was completed for ensuring merit and transparency.