LAHORE - The Asian Cultural Association of Pakistan yesterday organised a reference seminar in memory of late journalist Anwar Kidwai at Alhamra Adbi Baithak, The Mall.

Mian Rashid Farjand presided over the seminar while Akram Sheikh was the chief guest. A large number of people from different walks of life including were present including media fraternity who remembered the departed soul in good words.

Syed Anwar Kidwai had started his journalism from Nawa-i-Waqt in 1964 as a reporter. He became the newspaper’s chief reporter and finally editor reporting but left it to join Jang in 1994. Kidwai was working with the Jang Group as its senior editor and columnist in last days of his life.

He was born in UP’s Barabanki city and was son of Syed Amiruddin Kidwai, a comrade of the Quaid-i-Azam, who had taken an active part in the Pakistan Movement.

Kidwai won first APNS Award on reporting in 1984. He was an author of a book on premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, entitled Quaid Ka Sipahi.

In their speeches, speakers including Mian Luqman, Suhail Bukhari, Taseer Mustafa, Saifullah Sipra, Atiq Chaudhary paid huge tribute to Anwar Kidwai.

They said he would be remembered for his journalistic ethics and contribution in journalism.

Anwar Kidwai influenced many journalists and throughout his life he remained committed to his profession as a true working journalist, they added.

They stressed the need for following in the footsteps of the veteran journalist to promote independent and responsible journalism.