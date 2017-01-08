LAHORE - A civil court yesterday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Iqbal Town XEN, SDO and Recovery In-Charge of the Chung Subdivision of Lesco for repeatedly defying court’s orders regarding correction of electricity bills and restoration of a domestic meter.

The court, time and again, ordered XEN, SDO and other officials of the area to restore electricity meter No. 10112350627000R of a house, and issue correct current bill. The court had earlier restrained the respondents from disconnecting the electricity. But the defendant officials instead of complying with the court orders, violated the orders again and issued November 2016 bill with current bill of Rs6,549 and arrears of Rs51,349 with total payable amount Rs57,868 against the actual consumption of electricity, said Muhammad Arif, the plaintiff.

He added that the actual consumption of the electricity is below 290 units according to history mentioned on bills but the defendants charged 438 units extra despite the fact that in winter, power consumption was reduced. The plaintiff further stated that the respondents wilfully violated the court orders regarding bills’ correction and restoration of electricity meter.

The plaintiff requested the court to take action against them as why they did not comply with the orders, and order them to issue correct current bill and restore the meter. At this, the court issued non-bailable warrants for XEN, SDO and others and adjourned hearing until Jan 10, 2017.

This is for the third time, that the court has issued the non-bailable warrants for the arrest of the Lesco officers. Last Thursday, the court bailiff had raided the SDO Chung office for the his arrest but he managed to escape.