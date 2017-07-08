Accused dies in custody

Lahore: An accused of illegally decanting gas died mysteriously in custody on Friday. Shaukat 45, arrested on Thursday night for illegally decanting gas despite ban was in custody at Baghbanpura police station where his health condition deteriorated and he expired before could be provided medical treatment. The body was later shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police insisted that the death occurred due to heart attack while the heirs alleged that police torture was reason behind the death. –INP

Women ‘bootleggers’ nailed

Lahore: Two woman bootleggers were arrested and 120 bottles of liquor was recovered from them, police said Friday. They were arrested from Factory Area. The nabbed women used to supply liquor in the locality and the surrounding areas. The police confiscated the recovered liquor and after registering a case started an investigation. –INP

Fake factory sealed

Lahore: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a beverage factory producing fake and substandard soft drinks and took into custody 4000 liter fake juice here on Friday. The PFA team along with provincial Food Minister Bilal Yaseen raided a beverage factory in Manga Mandi area of Lahore. During operation, the PFA sealed the factory for producing substandard soft drinks, took in custody 4,000 litrE chemicals. Provincial Minister Bilal Yaseen said that prohibited chemicals and outdated material was used in producing the soft drinks. He said that the factory was also sealed couple of months earlier but was granted permission to function after assurances by the factory owner to follow rules, regulations and ensuring the quality of the soft drinks produced in the factory.–INP

Objectionable pages, IDs notified

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reported 684 objectionable pages and IDs of both Facebook and Twitter users to its partnering security and law enforcement agencies during the first six months of the current year. According to a press release, 128 of such pages and IDs were identified as provocative and unacceptable according to defined standards of laws and socio-religious ethics and were permanently shut down; the remaining, of those reported, are subject to a scrupulous check hitherto. PSCA’s premier project PPIC3 is a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift Emergency and Police response. PPIC3 has its own Media Monitoring Cell that monitors electronic, print and social media round the clock. –Staff Reporter

Suspects arrested in operation

LAHORE: Three suspects were taken in custody during police and intelligence agencies joint operation in different parts of Lahore on Thursday night. Police and intelligence agencies carried out search and combing operation in Babu Sabu, Shera Kot and Nawan Kot areas of the city. Hostels, houses and parking stands were searched during the operation. Biometric device was also used during the search operation. Police and intelligence agencies also conducted search operation in GOR and localities around Chinese Consulate. The law enforcement agencies search more than 20 houses and hostels during which three suspects were apprehended. –INP