LAHORE - Chief of the Islamic military alliance Gen (retired) Raheel Sharif arrived in Lahore from Saudi Arabia on a special plane on Friday. According to a private news channel, some Saudi nationals were also accompanying Gen Raheel and they will stay in Lahore for a few days. Reportedly, the special plane however will leave for Saudi Arabia late Friday night. Raheel Sharif left the Lahore airport on a car for his residence amid tight security.

The arrival of former chief of army staff Gen Raheel Sharif for a few days in Lahore is coincided with the Panama Papers’ investigation involving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. A high-powered joint investigation team constituted by the country’s top court will submit its report to the Supreme Court in a few days.



OUR STAFF REPORTER