LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the federal government and the Ministry of Religious Affairs on a petition challenging the decision to not allocate Haj quota to new private tour operators.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC passed the order on petitions moved by new private tour operators, including Travel Channel. Advocate Azhar Siddique, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the Ministry of Religious Affairs did not allocate quota to private tour operators as per the given procedure.

He said that private tour operators had sought 50 per cent quota from the ministry. He said the ministry assured private tour operators of 10 per cent quota. He said the Supreme Court was also assured that 10 per cent quota would be given to private tour operators, but this quota was later decreased to 2 per cent.

This is violation of merit and the SC order, he said. He prayed to the court to order the government to allocate quota to private tour operators in line with orders of the Supreme Court. After hearing arguments of the petitioners, Justice Karim issued notices to the Religious Affairs Ministry and the federal government and sought replies from them. The court adjourned the hearing until July 11.

PLEA AGAINST PEMRA CHIEF

The LHC on Friday issued notices to the federal government and petitioner’s counsel, directing them to present arguments on a petition seeking directions to stop Absar Alam from working as Pemra chairman.

Petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique argued that PML-N leaders were issuing statements against the Joint Investigation Team constituted by the SC to investigate the allegations of corruption and money laundering against the Sharif family.

The statements against the JIT were a violation of the SC orders, he said. He said it was the responsibility of Pemra to stop broadcast of such statements on television and other channels of information. He said that Pemra had become part of the ruling PML-N and failed to stop the campaign against the judiciary.

He prayed to the court to bar Alam from working as chairman of the authority. After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Shahid Karim issued notices to the government and sought reply.

OUR STAFF REPORTER