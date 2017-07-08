LAHORE - Joint opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Friday submitted a resolution to the assembly secretariat, urging the prime minister to resign until completion of the ongoing investigation into the Panama case.

The resolution, bearing signatures of legislators from all opposition parties, states that Pakistan has become a laughing stock in the world after appearance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before the JIT as an accused in corruption and money-laundering cases highlighted by Panama Papers.

The prime minister should resign till final decision of the Supreme Court on the Panama case, it said.

Earlier on Thursday, parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties had met with Opposition Leader Mehmoodur Rashid in the chair and demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They were of the view that financial corruption worth billions of rupees had been detected in different development projects, but the chief minister was not ready to listen despite presentation of proof in this regard.

Opposition members have also announced launch of a protest movement against the government after July 10 as PML-N leaders are hurling threats at the Supreme Court and the JIT investigating their corruption in the light of Panama leaks.

Talk of conspiracy an attempt to evade accountability: Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has ruled out a martial law in the country and said that those warning people of a martial law are making a failed attempt to escape accountability.

Talking to the media in Mansoora on Friday on the opening day of the JI Shoora meeting, he said this was the age of democracy and the masses would neither support the undemocratic forces nor tolerate them. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members were repeatedly talking about conspiracies, but not disclosing the names of those hatching conspiracies against them. He said the prime minister was now hurling threats. He said that a defendant would resort to threats only when he has no argument. He said that nobody would be cowed down by these threats.

“If Nawaz Sharif has not done anything wrong, what is he afraid of?” he asked. He said he wondered how many secrets the premier was withholding from the nation.

Senator Sirajul Haq said the Panama scandal had started with the prime minister and it would not end until scandals of around 450 other characters of the story are also exposed. He said that corrupt elements were changing parties to hide their corruption, but political parties should not accept such elements into their folds.

Sirajul Haq said he wanted the Supreme Court to decide the case as early as possible so that restlessness among the masses comes to an end and Pakistan emerges as a corruption-free state at the global level. He said it would not be a bad deal even if 5,000 to 6,000 people are sent to jail to save the future of the coming generations.

Earlier, addressing the JI Shoora, Sirajul Haq said that satanic forces all over the world were trying their best to stop the emergence of Islam as a political force. In Bangladesh, he said, 90-year-old Prof Ghulam Azam was driven to death in jail and denied medical help till the end. Many of his colleagues had been executed, he said, and added that a reputed and elderly scholar Yousuf Al-Qarzavi had been declared terrorist.

In Egypt, military dictator Sisi had put thousands of innocent people behind the bars and their womenfolk were given worst forms of punishment, he said. However, neither human rights bodies nor the world community uttered a word against all this. Muslim rulers kept silent on these issues, he said.

To a question about FATA, Sirajul Haq said the British legacy of FCR gave the Political Agent more powers than a king and a whole family or tribe was punished for the crime of an individual. However, he said, it is time that this black law is repealed and tribal people are given their rights as citizens of Pakistan.

