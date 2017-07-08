LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Boards (PITB)’s project ‘Herself’ is all set to hold Grand Herself Women Convention at Arfa Software Technology Park today. The day-long event is being organised on the 1st anniversary of the women empowerment initiative of the Punjab IT Board –‘Herself’.

PITB Chairman Dr Umar Saif and Seema Aziz, founder of SefamPvt Ltd (Bareeze) and founder of CARE Foundation, will inaugurate the convention.

The aim of the convention is to gather wonder women from across Pakistan to highlight their work in multiple domains and motivate young women to join the workforce and contribute to the economy.



OUR STAFF REPORTER