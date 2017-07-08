LAHORE - Punjab University has awarded three PhD degrees to the scholars in which Sumera Siddiqui D/o Abdul Ghaffar Siddiqui in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Low Cost Single Cell Protein Based Fish Feed For Early Culturing of Labeo Rohita”, Sabin Fatima D/o Mian Muhammad Ramzan in the subject of Agriculture (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled “Management of Fusarium Wilt in Tomato Using Non-Pathogenic Indigenous Pseudomonas Strains” and Ali Kamran S/o Muhammad Ikhlaque in the subject of Environmental Science after approval of his thesis entitled “A Study of Municipal Solid Waste Management with Emphasis on Material Flows and Potential Key Parameters in Environmental System Analysis”.

OUR STAFF REPORTER