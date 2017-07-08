LAHORE - Widespread rains/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls have been forecast for parts of the country during the coming week.

Monsoon currents are expected to penetrate upper parts from Sunday/Monday and grip most parts of the country during the midweek. A westerly wave is also expected to grip upper parts of the country during the midweek.

Rains/thunderstorms with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected at a number of places in Islamabad, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions) and Kashmir from Monday to Thursday.

Rains/thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are expected at scattered places in southern Punjab (DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan from Tuesday to Thursday.

Rains/thunderstorms with moderate to heavy falls are expected at scattered places in Sindh and eastern Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad and Kalat divisions) from Friday to Sunday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said that heavy to very heavy falls may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in the vulnerable areas, particularly monsoon water channels of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and DG Khan divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Due to intermittent rains, there is risk of landslides in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

On Friday, parts of the country, including Lahore, remained in the grip of muggy weather with frequent outages adding to the woes of heat-stricken people.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, DI Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore and Rawalpindi divisions, Barkhan, Lasbella, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 45 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Dadu and Dalbandin was recorded at 44C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Pasni and Sibbi at 43 degree Centigrade. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded at 35C and 22C, respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent. People avoided unnecessary travel, decreasing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. Lahore Canal attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal water. At some places, even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud-coloured water.



OUR STAFF REPORTER