LAHORE - Fearing increase in prices of essential drugs during the ongoing month, Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association and Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum have appealed to the high-up to intervene and stop the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan from putting additional burden on the ailing humanity.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Friday, President of PYPA Dr Haroon Yousaf said that DRAP and Federal Health Ministry was all set to increase prices of drugs by 15 per cent in July 2017 which would be eighth price increase since 2013. Flanked by President DLF Dr Noor Muhammad Mahar and office bearers of PYPA, he alleged that DRPA officials have taken bribe in billions from Club of 50 to put additional burden on the pocket of the poor. Dr Haroon Yousaf urged Prime Minister and other high ups to intervene and stop DRAP from increasing prices of essential drugs. He demanded withdrawal of all seven price increases since 2013. He also demanded removal of Aslam Afghani from the office of Chief Executive Officer DRAP.

Dr Noor Muhammad Mahar lamented that prosecution was only for the substandard medicines manufactured in Pakistan and not on imported drugs. “This is the reason of decline in Pharma exports from US$ 220 million to US$ 120 million and increase in imports from US$ 409 million to US$ 676 million. As such the deficit is US$ 360 million”, he said. He claimed that CE DRAP abused his official position and managed to get approval of his own herbal companies Thai Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Thailand and PT Otsuka Indonesia.

General Secretary PYPA Dr Hina Shaukat said that value of one share of Otsuka Pharma before the joining of Aslam Afghani as CEO DRAP was Rs46. Now the value of Otsuka share has increased to Rs228 due to illegal favor and action against its competitors, she said. She also demanded removal of CEO DRAP in the interest of the patients.

OUR STAFF REPORTER