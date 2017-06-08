LAHORE - A man filed a contempt petition in Lahore High Court on Wednesday, seeking contempt proceedings against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly misleading the court about number of advisers.

Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, who runs an organisation with the name of ‘Khudai Khidmatgar’, moved the petition in which he has made the PM, Cabinet secretary, additional cabinet secretary, and others as respondents.

The petitioner said a matter regarding appointment of advisers to the PM was subjudice before the court.

The government submitted a report about number of advisors that these were five in numbers. But, in fact, the advisers were seven in numbers. “This report by the government is tantamount to misleading the court,” he held.

The petitoner requested that the PM must be tried for committing contempt of court and be declared disqualified under Article 63 of the Constitution.

PLEA AGAINST former PU VC

A woman moved a petition before the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, seeking directions for police to lodge FIR against former vice-chancellor of Punjab University, Dr Mujahid Kamran.

Khajista Rehan, a teacher of the PU’s law college, filed the petition and submitted that the former VC harassed her and threatened her for initiating any inquiry against him.

She said she approached the police concerned but they did not hear her grievances. She requested the court to order the police for registration of case against Dr Mujahid Kamran.

The court would take up her petition today.

Homeo pharmas under FDRA, court told

The federal government told the Lahore High Court Wednesday that Herbal and homeopathic medicine manufacturers had been given under the control of Federal Drug Regulatory Authority and parliament’s approval was sought for this purpose.

A deputy attorney general appeared on behalf of the federal government before Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh hearing several petitions of companies challenging their registration under under Drug Act 2012.

The law officer said that that the companies producing herbal and homeopathic medicine had been given under the control of the authority for quality of medicine in the market. He said the rules of 2012 Act and the Act of 2014 were approved by the parliament. The government was focusing that the citizens should get pure and quality medicine. After his statement, the judge put off further hearing until Oct 11.