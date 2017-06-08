LAHORE - A judicial magistrate Wednesday remanded a man in Federal Investigation Agency custody for two-day physical remand on charges of hacking Facebook account of a woman and blackmailing her.

Adeel Latif allegedly hacked facebook account of Faiza Shaukat and blackmailed her. However, the victim approached the FIA which took the suspect into custody and started investigation.

During the investigation, the officials told the court that the suspect was found guilty of hacking the account and blackmailing her. He said that they also recovered some data from his custody. However, they needed his custody for more investigation, because they had to investigate his personal computer.

They requested for physical remand of the suspect.

The court accepted the plea and granted two-day physical remand of the suspect, with directions to them to produce him again by June 9.