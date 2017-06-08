LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the PML-N government has built ‘minarets of transparency’ during the last four years.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, we are taking steps for the well-being of people, while international institutions have also acknowledged decrease in corruption and enhancement in transparency,” the chief minister said on Wednesday.

He further said that the present government has made the economy stable. Some of the political elements working on anti-development agenda will continue to remain unsuccessful in the future as well, he stated. “Despite conspiracies, the journey of development and prosperity will be continued with full speed,” he added.