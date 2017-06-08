LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has expressed concerns over reporting of larvae even in such hot weather conditions.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue along with Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister directed continuing anti-dengue activities vigorously. Elected representatives and senior officers of departments attended the meeting.

Commissioners and CEOs of District Health Authorities of other districts also participated in the meeting through video link.

Additional DG Dengue Control Dr Farrukh Sultan informed that 29 confirmed dengue patients have so far been reported during the five months. Out of these, nine were reported from Lahore, five from Gujranwala, four from Sheikhupura and remaining from other districts.

Prof Faisal Masood advised that NS-I test should immediately be carried out of suspected dengue patients for confirmation.

Prof Waseem Akram observed that mosquito was changing and surviving even in hot weather. He said that room coolers, air-conditioners and shady places were breeding grounds of mosquitoes. He suggested revisiting SOPs to check mosquito breeding.

Kh Imran Nazir directed resolving salaries issues of daily wages employees of dengue program. He directed ensuring payment of outstanding dues before Eid. The meeting also reviewed chickenpox in the different districts of the province, especially in Faisalabad.