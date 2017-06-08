LAHORE - Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt has said the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore is playing a pivotal role to resolve issues faced by expatriates.

Presiding over a departmental meeting on Wednesday, he said due to efforts of members of the DOPC Lahore which included CCPO Captain (retd) Ameen Wains, the deputy commissioner and his team, complaints of a large number of Overseas Pakistanis had been resolved amicably.

Shaheen Khalid Butt said it was pleasing that the DOPC Lahore held two meetings in a week to redress issues of the Overseas Pakistanis and standard operating procedures were completely being followed to provide the maximum relief to expatriates.

He advised DOPCs of the province to follow the Lahore model for the resolution of complaints of Overseas Pakistanis.