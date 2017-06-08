LAHORE - City police on Wednesday were directed to launch combing operations on a daily basis in the holy month of Ramazan.

All the police patrolling units would also be mobilised in the metropolis to counter street crimes with massive deployment of policemen around markets and shopping malls.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf Wednesday presided over a meeting to review security arrangements with regard to Ramazan. SP (Security) Abadit Nisar, SP (anti-riot) Muhammad Naveed, SP (Mobiles) Faisal Shahzad, and all divisional SPs were also present in the meeting The DIG expressed his satisfaction over security arrangements and directed the field officers to step up crackdown against the proclaimed offenders. The officer observed that the crime rate deceased in the holy month because of effective patrolling and massive security plan. Ashraf also directed the divisional police officer to regularly check the security arrangements made for Chinese nationals residing in Lahore. The SPs were asked to visit the offices and residences of the Chinese and ensure proper implementation on the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) devised for the security of foreign nationals. The meeting was informed that police were conducting security sweep in different parts of the metropolis on a regular basis.

A number of criminals were arrested during the search operation involving door to door search and verification of individuals with the help of biometric machines.