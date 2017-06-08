LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the “political terrorists” have divided the nation into groups on regional, ethnic and sectarian grounds under the western powers’ strategy of divide and rule.

“The political and financial terrorists sitting in the corridors of power are far more dangerous for the county than the militants hiding in the mountains,” the JI senator said while addressing senior journalists and columnists at an Iftar dinner hosted by him at a local hotel on Wednesday.

He added that the country at present needed a complete national unity and harmony. “The elite ruling the county for the last seventy years turned Pakistan into a country full of problems and the very existence of Pakistan was in danger because of their ideological and moral corruption.

“The elements responsible for the creation of Bangladesh have now become a security risk for the present Pakistan.”

He went on to say that the people involved in Panama leaks, the owners of off shore companies and the families getting huge bank loans written off, were cancer for the country in whose presence the country could not grow. “The Jamaat-e-Islami is fighting against corruption to get rid of these elements,” he told the journalists. The JI chief said that the weaknesses of the parliamentary system had led to the rise of numerous crimes, besides poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and electricty loadshedding.

While the rulers are claiming that the country is producing 18,500 MW record electricity, Siraj said, the demand for the electricity has reached around 19,500 MW.

He asked why full day loadshedding was being carried out to meet the shortfall of 1,000MW.