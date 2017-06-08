LAHORE - A woman and her daughter were crushed to death under a car near LDA Plaza in Johar Town on Wednesday night.

Rescue workers said that both the victims died on the spot. The driver along with the car managed to escape from the scene.

Police identified the victims as 35-year-old Fahmida, and her seven-year-old daughter Malaika. The woman and her daughter were trying to cross the road when a speedy car ran over them outside the LDA Plaza.

The police later reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital. Also, the police were investigating the deadly road mishap with no arrest made yet.

Man found dead

A 35-year-old man was found dead alongside a footpath in the Kahna police precincts on Wednesday, police said.

The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Some passersby spotted the body alongside the footpath near a bus-stop on the Ferozpur road and contacted the police by phone. The rescue workers shifted the body to the morgue.The police were investigating the death.