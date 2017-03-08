LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised the role of women in development and progress of the country. There is a special protocol given to the females in Islam and our religion puts great emphasis on making them powerful ensuring their rights.

Empowering women is a profitable investment for the formation enlightened society, he added. He said Pakistani women are strong, educated, talented and hard working, who proved their abilities in every walk of life. Empowerment of women socially and economically is our priority and to this end, Punjab Government has taken exemplary steps. We have increased females quota from 5 percent to 10 in government jobs and likewise they have been given age relaxation to get job. He said in order to check violence against women, first of the many centres is being built in Multan. For facilitating working women, Punjab Government is also building working hostels while they are also being trained under Vocational Training Council. Also, Shehbaz Sharif has met founder of Oxford Centre For Islamic Studies UK Dr Farhan Nizami on Tuesday in which they agreed to extend the cooperation between Punjab Government and Oxford Centre For Islamic Studies UK in the field of Islamic teaching and glorious Quran and Sunnah. Shehbaz Sharif has said there is massive room for research and development in Islamic education and for this purpose it is important to put an emphasis on cooperation.

New visions will come forward in scholar exchange program and it will also benefit the research and development.

Dr Farhan Nizami has also extended his invitation to CM Shahbaz Sharif to visit Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies UK. He also appreciated the CM dedication to work for humanity. Provincial Minister Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Secretary Higher Education, Chairman Higher Education Commission Punjab and other dignitaries also attended the event.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif while appreciating the efforts and excellent coordination has stated that the way our officers have worked diligently to make PSL event successful is highly commendable.

Furthermore said, I believe that success is definite if work is done with hard work, zeal and determination. The officers working in Chief Minister’s office has burned midnight oil to make PSL event successful and they have also made the mega event memorable by coordinating excellently with the relevant departments. Nations always rise with hard work, honesty and determination and these qualities will make Pakistani nation a powerful one. PSL final has strengthened the nation and a nation of 200 million population has defeated terrorism with unity and peace. Pakistan has won in finals and terrorism has been defeated. The whole nation from Peshawar to Karachi seemed united. He further advised that if we continue with same zeal and unity then the barbarism and enthusiasm will die automatically. The Chief Minister Punjab felicitated his Secretary Imdad Ullah Bosal, Secretary Implementation Dr. Ahmad Javaid Qazi, Additional Secretaries and other officers deputed at CM’s office on performing their duties in a best manner.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tributes to the bravery and courage of Pak Army martyrs during action taken by security forces against terrorists in Swabi. He expressed his condolences and grief to martyrs’ families and also appreciated the efforts of Captain Junaid and Soldier Amjad who embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists bravely and killed terrorists. He presented salute to brave sons of the motherland sacrificing their lives for the nation. He further said that the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices of the martyrs. He said that the entire nation is united for eradicating terrorism and expressed the hope that terrorists will be defeated.

ADB shows interest in Punjab projects

Country Director, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Dr. Werner E. Liepach, called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here yesterday and discussed the progress made on different projects underway with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank in Punjab.

Country Director Asian Development Bank Dr Werner E Liepach congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on successful holding of final match of Pakistan Supper League and said that under his leadership, Punjab government made best arrangements for making final match a success. He said that holding of the match in a peaceful environment in Lahore is a positive message for all.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that successful holding of PSL final match became possible due to the cooperation of all concerned departments. He said that Pakistan succeeded and terrorists defeated with the holding of PSL final match in a peaceful atmosphere.

Asian Development Bank expressed willingness on assisting Punjab government in purple line and blue line projects during the meeting. The Chief Minister said that Asian Development Bank is an important partner of Pakistan in various sectors and irrigation and other projects are being successfully implemented with its cooperation in Punjab.

He said that cooperation of Asian Development Bank is welcomed in the programme of installation of solar panels in schools and this programme will be forwarded speedily. He said that the cooperation of Asian Development Bank regarding improvement of civic amenities is laudable. He said that Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive programme of provision of quality, durable, economical and safe transport facilities to the citizens and millions of people are benefiting daily from Lahore and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Projects whereas metro bus has also been started in Multan successfully.

Likewise, initial work has also been started in connection with blue line and purple line projects and cooperation of Asian Development Bank will be welcomed in this regard. Country Director Asian Development Bank Dr Werner E Liepach informed about the progress of implementation on various projects continuing with the cooperation of ADB and said that the bank will extend all out cooperation for converting schools of Punjab on solar.

Cooperation in irrigation, clean energy solutions and other sectors will also be extended, he added. He appreciated the Chief Minister on forwarding the projects speedily and transparently. Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretaries of concerned departments and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting, here yesterday wherein progress on programme of provision of clean drinking water was reviewed. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a lot of time has already been wasted in execution of this public welfare project and this wasted time will have to be compensated by working in a professional manner. Every movement is precious and there is a need to forward this programme speedily without any delay, he added. Shehbaz Sharif directed that this important programme, connected with human health, should be forwarded as early as possible. He said clean drinking water is a blessing and basic need of every citizen and added that all out steps will be taken for the provision of potable water to the masses. The Chief Minister said that technical assistance of German Company for providing clean drinking water is welcomed. Provincial Minister for Housing Syed Sultan Haroon Bukhari, Chairman Punjab Saaf Pani Company North MNA Tahir Iqbal, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Housing, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Saaf Pani Company North, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Saaf Pani Company South, Johan Boel expert in water sector of prominent German Company and concerned authorities attended the meeting.