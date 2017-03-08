LAHORE - PPP leader Shaukat Basra said that it was very unfortunate that his attackers were not arrested and he was still receiving life threats.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah would be responsible if he was killed. He expressed these views while talking to the reporters at Lahore High Court on Tuesday. Former governor Sardar Latif Khan Khosa also accompanied him. He expressed serious concerns over non-arrest of culprits involved in attacking the leader. He said neither any attacker was arrested nor JIT report surfaced. Shaukat Basra said he had moved an application to police authorities. He would approach the court if the attackers were not arrested, he added.