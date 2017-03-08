LAHORE - The Lahore High Court has sought copies of decisions in which accountability courts had acquitted members of the Sharif family in Ittefaq Foundry and other references.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Tuesday took up the matter as an objection case after the registrar office had questioned the maintainability of the petition. Mahmood Akhtar had filed the petition through his counsel and submitted that accountability courts had acquitted PM Nawaz Sharif and his family members in NAB references; however, the bureau had not challenged their acquittal. The petitioner stated that the NAB chairman was under obligation to file appeals against the court’s decisions but he did not do so.

It showed mala fide intention on behalf of the NAB, claimed the petitioner. He further alleged that the Sharif family was also a defaulter of NBP loans.

Akhtar also requested the court to order the NAB chairman to challenge the acquittal of the Sharif family members in NAB references.